Kluber strikeouts 12 as Indians beat Rangers 5-1 (Jun 29, 2017)

CLEVELAND (AP) Corey Kluber allowed three hits and struck out 12 in eight innings to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday.

Kluber (7-2) tied a franchise record held by Bob Feller with four consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts. Feller struck out 10 or more batters in his last three starts in 1938 and his first start in 1939.

It’s the 30th time that Kluber has reached double figures in strikeouts in his career.

Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall had a two-run double in Cleveland’s three-run sixth inning. Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion also had RBIs for the Indians, who won six of seven over the Rangers this season.

Andrew Cashner (3-7) was struck on the right elbow by a broken bat in the sixth inning and was removed a batter later. He was making his first start since June 14 after being on the disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Kluber was in command other than Nomar Mazara’s two-out homer in the first. Rougned Odor had a leadoff single in the second and Adrian Beltre singled with one out in the seventh.

The right-hander, who walked one, is 4-0 record with 1.26 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 43 innings since coming off the disabled list on June 1. He was out for month with a strained lower back.

Cashner was hit when Encarnacion broke his bat hitting an RBI single in the sixth inning. Cashner didn’t appear to see the bat, which hit him directly on his arm.

He went down on his knees behind the mound and held the elbow as manager Jeff Banister and a team trainer came out. He threw a warmup pitch and remained in the game. Cashner was removed after Jose Ramirez’s single.

The Rangers said Cashner has a contusion and is getting X-rays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (broken right thumb) continues to throw pitches every day, but has yet to play catch because his thumb cannot fit in a standard glove. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 24.

Indians: OF Austin Jackson (strained left quad) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in a couple of weeks. He was injured running the bases Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx opens a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago. The 32-year-old rookie has won two straight starts on the road.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin begins a four-game series in Detroit. He was tagged with his team-high ninth loss on June 25 against Minnesota, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

