Kluber strikes out 10 in fourth straight start, ties Feller for Indians franchise record

When Corey Kluber was put on the disabled list back on May 3, he wasn’t pitching as well as his usual self.

After making a full recovery from a back issue, you could say the Cleveland Indians ace has gotten back to form, but that would be an understatement.

Since returning to the mound on June 1, Kluber has dominated and left zero doubt about his status as one of the best pitchers in baseball today.

Thursday afternoon, he continued his tear through the month with another stellar outing. The significance meant a little more, however, when Kluber fooled Nomar Mazara on a comeback two-seam fastball to get him looking in the seventh inning.

The strikeout gave the 31-year-old right-hander his 10th of the game, which is now four consecutive outings that he’s accomplished the feat, tying the legendary Bob Feller for the most in Indians franchise history. The Hall-Of-Famer did it between the 1938-39 seasons.

If the trend continues for Kluber, he’ll have surpassed Feller to add to the collection of accolades in his career with Cleveland.