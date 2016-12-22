Klum's live TV tumble

Heidi Klum’s singing debut on “America’s Got Talent” definitely made headlines — in more ways than one.

The 43-year-old supermodel impressed with her singing chops during a duet with Sal Valentinetti on Monday’s “America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular,” before taking a tumble mid-performance.

Klum made quite the entrance as she descended to the stage on a giant candy cane, showing off her mile-high legs in a stunning red Christian Siriano gown.

The mother of four was able to get a few lines of the duet in — and impress fellow judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel — before being twirled into choreographed spin by Valentinetti followed by a not-so-choreographed fall.

Though Klum fell down on her back, she and her duet partner didn’t seem to bat an eye, continuing their song like nothing ever happened, and earning a standing ovation from Cowell.

While Klum got into the holiday spirit for her “AGT” performance, it’s only a matter of time before we see her back on another tropical getaway.

The “Project Runway” star recently opened up to Ocean Drive about her popular beach vacations, where she’s often photographed topless — and explained that she simply has no problem with nudity.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” Klum said. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

