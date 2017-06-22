Knicks look overseas for help with No 8 pick

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) Phil Jackson again looked overseas for the answer to the New York Knicks’ woes.

The Knicks president selected Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick Thursday night in the NBA draft, hoping to pair the athletic French guard with frustrated Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis as New York’s team looks to end years of futility.

New York has several point guards to choose from, including North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr., selected ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks, and Kentucky’s Malik Monk, taken 11th by the Charlotte Hornets. Instead, the mercurial Jackson, chose to take an 18-year-old mostly unknown to a U.S. audience.

Jackson had mentioned the possibility of moving up a couple of spots in the draft with a blockbuster trade, but instead stood pat and took a player with an unusually large wingspan.

”It was one that I think we had to think about, argue about as staff,” Jackson said of possible trades. ”I like (the) size of this young man. I like his aptitude for the game, athleticism and actually the ability to incorporate himself in a winning type of a situation.”

Ntilikina, was born in Belgium and started playing professionally as a 15-year-old for Strasbourg’s under-21 club before debuting two seasons ago for their senior team in the French Pro A league.

New York’s latest find in the draft was greeted with mostly boos from Knicks fans at Barclays Center when his name was announced by commissioner Adam Silver. Several fans screamed ”Fire, Phil!” as Ntilikina held a No. 17 jersey on stage.

”What I will bring to the Knicks, is actually a lot of hope,” Ntilikina said. ”I think I’m a player who will trust the process, work hard, and definitely try to be the best player I can be, who will give energy. I think I’m a team point guard and shooting guard actually. I’ll just try to make my teammates be better every day, and I think I can play defense, too.”

Ntilikina started 18 of 31 French Pro A games and averaged 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and hit 40.4 percent behind the 3-point line.