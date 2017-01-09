Knicks unsure of Derrick Rose's whereabouts after failing to show for game

A rollercoaster season for the New York Knicks continued Monday night as the team played without point guard Derrick Rose.

Rose wasn’t out with an injury. But no one has clarified why he was out or where he was for the 110-96 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. According to the New York Post, coach Jeff Hornacek didn’t clear the air after the game.

“We don’t have enough information to really give you anything,” he told reporters. “That’s going to have to wait until we hear from Derrick himself.”

Joakim Noah said Rose was “OK,” but didn’t elaborate more than that.

Courtney Lee added, “All we can do is hope that he’s alright. It’s probably something that’s very serious.”

The Knicks PR on Twitter said earlier that Rose wasn’t with the team and Brandon Jennings would start in his place. Yahoo Sports reported that even team officials didn’t know why he wasn’t at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks’ game.

A Knicks official told the New York Daily News that Rose wasn’t with the team because of “personal reasons.” A source later told the paper that he was at a shootaround in Westchester, but failed to show up for warmups.

Rose was acquired by the Knicks in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bulls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

