Knife-wielding attacker stabs 11 kids at Chinese kindergarten

A knife-wielding man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten and stabbed and wounded 11 children in the Guangxi region of China on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The injuries were non-life threatening, but all of the children had been sent to a hospital, according to China Central Television.

The 41-year-old man was detained by police; however, no name or motive was immediately given, The Sun reported.

Wednesday’s attack in Pingxiang is only the latest in a series of knife attacks on children in the country.

An attacker wounded 7 kids at a primary school in November and, in February, a man injured 10 kids in southern China before killing himself. There were also several attacks at schools between 2010 and 2012. Most of the suspects in those cases suffered from mental illness, The Sun reported.