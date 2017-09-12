The knives are out at the White House for former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault, according to the Daily Beast.

Manigault, the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, is “widely despised” among West Wing staff, the outlet reported.

Yet, President Trump still likes her.

“She doesn’t have any friends in high places—except the one place it matters,” a Republican official close to the White House told the Daily Beast.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Manigault gained fame as a contestant in the first season of “The Apprentice,” the reality show hosted by Trump.

The Daily Beast article followed a recent report in The New York Times that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken steps to limit her access to the president as he tries to bring discipline to a chaotic West Wing.

According to the newspaper, Manigault has been put on a so-called “no-fly list” that Kelly is keeping of White House aides he deems unfit to attend serious meetings.

But a senior White House official has adamantly denied that report, calling it “completely false.”

The Daily Beast reported that “sources say she doesn’t do much day to day” and that she has been known to “walk into White House meetings and immediately try to hijack the meeting with off-topic conversation or gossip.”

Manigault, who joined the administration when Trump was sworn into office, makes an annual salary of $179,700, the highest wage allowed for aides.