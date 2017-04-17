Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

Andre Knott recaps the Indians 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins with Michael Brantley.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Jensen says Indians pitching staff needs to find ways to get out of innings Arroyo: ‘It was a victory just get to get out there’ Price after Arroyo’s start: ‘I anticipate he’ll be more crisp next time out’ Welsh: Arroyo working on shaking the rust off Seth Jones was pleased with Blue Jackets rookie Gabriel Carlsson Gabriel Carlsson enjoyed his NHL debut More FOX Sports Ohio Videos