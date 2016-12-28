Kobe Bryant is having one of the more fascinating retirements of any superstar that I can remember. Eschewing coaching or doing TV analysis, Bryant has transitioned more into the role of writer/brand manager/philosopher king in his post-playing days. He tweets a lot about finding your muse, and when he isn’t supporting his products (which he does quite a bit of), you’ll often find him ruminating online about motivation, belief, will, and lots of other abstract concepts.

His latest interest seems to be the recovery of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who had successful surgery this week following a broken leg in the team’s win over the Colts on Sunday.

After Carr announced that his surgery was successful, Bryant sent him a congratulatory tweet, along with a few motivational hashtags to get him started.

Carr, for his part, appreciated the thought.

No problem! Thank you for the motivation! Means more than you know! https://t.co/c57sUVr9T7 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 28, 2016

If this all leads to a training montage with Bryant taking on a Mr. Miyagi role and guiding Carr back to health with “You’re the Best Around” by Joe Esposito ripping on the soundtrack, well, that would be pretty sweet.