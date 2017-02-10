Kohli leads record-setting day against Bangladesh on day 2

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Virat Kohli struck his fourth double hundred as India reached 620-6 against Bangladesh at tea on a record-setting day two of the one-off test on Friday.

The India skipper scored 204 from 246 deliveries, and hit 24 fours. He became the first batsman in cricket history to notch double hundreds in four consecutive test series.

At the break, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 83, and Ravindra Jadeja on 16.

Kohli, resuming from 111 overnight, made it to 200 after lunch off 239 balls.

He scored 200 against West Indies in Antigua, 211 against New Zealand in Indore, and 235 against England in Mumbai, all in 2016. He went past Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who achieved double hundreds in three successive series.

He was finally dismissed in the 126th over, as Taijul Islam (3-121) trapped him lbw.

India’s 500 came up in the 128th over, and shortly afterward it registered the highest innings’ score in Hyderabad, eclipsing its 503 against Australia in 2013.

Saha put on 74 with Ravichandran Ashwin (34) for the sixth wicket. They scored at a brisk pace as Saha brought up his fifth test half-century off 86 balls.

Ashwin was caught at slip off Mehedi Hasan (2-154), and India marched on, crossing 600 in the 147th over.

It became the first team in cricket history to record 600-plus totals in three successive test innings. Previously, India scored 631 and 759-7 declared against England in Mumbai and Chennai last year.

Jadeja and Saha combined for 51 for the seventh wicket to the break.