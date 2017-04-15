Kolten Wong isn’t concerned by the Cardinals’ slow start: “If we’re gonna lose 10 games out of the season, we might as well lose ’em now.”

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: ‘They’re gonna keep coming’ Edmundson on Allen in net: ’50-something saves, that’s pretty remarkable’ Yeo on Blues’ win over Wild: ‘We know we have to be better next game’ Edmundson on Blues game-winner: ‘Luckily, it popped out to me’ Cards’ Leake on his superb start vs. Nats Piscotty says Leake ‘was in the zone,’ but he wasn’t bad, either More FOX Sports Midwest Videos