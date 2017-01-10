Korpisalo earns first NHL call-up of season

The AHL’s defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Tuesday that goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was recalled by the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season. Selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Korpisalo, 22, posted a 5-5-2 record in 12 appearances for the Monsters this season with a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and a .900 save percentage (S%).

A 6’3” 190 lb. native of Pori, Finland, Korpisalo logged 16-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .920 S% in 31 appearances for the Blue Jackets last season, his first career NHL action, and in 33 career AHL games played spanning each of the past three seasons for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters, Korpisalo provided a record of 13-15-4 with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .905 S%. Korpisalo also supplied a 6-2 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .898 S% in nine appearances for Cleveland during the 2016 AHL Playoffs, helping the Monsters claim the Calder Cup as AHL Champions for the first time in franchise history.

Next up for the Monsters, it’s a Friday road clash vs. the Charlotte Checkers with full coverage, live from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, underway at 7:15 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

(Cleveland Monsters press release)