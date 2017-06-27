‘You’re Inflaming Everybody’: Reporter Lashes Out at Huckabee Sanders Over ‘Fake News’

Charles Krauthammer said the fact Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) couldn’t deliver a Republican health care bill on time shows that his caucus may be in trouble.

“When Mitch McConnell is unable to deliver on time you know this is difficult,” he said, calling the Kentuckian “an incredible tactician” and “the wizard of Capitol Hill.”

But, Krauthammer said McConnell has one trump card he can play.

According to the scoring of the bill, Krauthammer said there will be a $320 billion surplus for the U.S. Treasury.

“McConnell can deal from that lump of money,” he said. “To buy off – let’s be very realistic about this – the … senators that are holding out.”

As of Tuesday, nine Republicans are opposed to the bill, which can only lose two votes – assuming Vice President Pence will vote with the party break a 50-50 tie.

9 GOP Senators opposed to bill:

Capito (WV)

Collins (ME)

Cruz (TX)

Heller (NV)

Johnson (WI)

Lee (UT)

Moran (KS)

Paul (KY)

Portman (OH) https://t.co/seMSTWJ4YC — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) June 27, 2017

“He’s got chips he can deal,” Krauthammer said of McConnell, explaining that individual carve-outs for opioid prevention and other programs could be offered for a nominal cost.

