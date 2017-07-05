Kris Jenner says she knows why fans continue to keep up with the Kardashians.

The Hollywood matriarch told The Hollywood Reporter during the Reality TV Roundtable that most viewers can connect to at least one member of her family.

“I think the reason why [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] became somewhat of a phenomenon and such a great success is because there’s so many of us,” Jenner said. “I think people just got emotionally attached and invested.”

Jenner, 61, explained that her six children all go through life milestones and tribulations that others can relate to.

“They’re getting married, getting divorced, having babies… Kourtney pulled Mason [Disick] out of her tummy… I mean, it’s like, the things that go on, you couldn’t make this stuff,” Jenner shared.

Of course not everyone is a fan of the Kardashian/Jenners, and the momager complimented her daughters for handling criticism well.

“They’ve got really thick skin,” Jenner said. “Kim leads the pack. She’s the queen of the thick skin.”

In June Kim was mommy-shamed for a picture of her son, Saint West, in a facing forward car seat, which could put a child at risk.

But she got far more scrutiny during her traumatic 2016 robbery in Paris. Jenner offered insight as to why they decided to share Kardashian-West’s Paris robbery on the long running reality series.

“So many people felt like they deserved the explanation of what happened because they had for the last decade followed every moment of her life and so then she felt like it would almost be a relief to be able to say it on her terms and explain what happened,” said Jenner.

While the Kardashian/Jenners continue to dominate on social media with each of the six children boasting millions of followers, and in private business ventures like cosmetic and clothing lines, the show that put the family on the map has shown a decline in ratings. In it’s 13th season during the highly anticipated Paris robbery episode it only drew in 1.58 million viewers according to Forbes. Back in 2010, it garnered an average of 4.7 million viewers.

