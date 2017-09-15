Kristen Alyce: Fashion, couture, and a little bit of garbage

“Fashion week in New York City is chaos.”

It’s an apt statement from designer and entrepreneur Kristen Alyce. She was rallying behind-the-scenes at Couture Fashion Week and adapting to a last-minute model change, in which a 5-foot-7 model needed to be swapped out with a 6-foot-2 model.

That said, Alyce was right in the middle of hastily adding a brand-new layer to one of her dresses from her “Garbage Gone Glam” line.

As you might be able to surmise from the name of her collection, Alyce’s innovative eco-fashion line turns everyday trash into couture dresses. Her collection featured promo posters from three years’ worth of shows from Opera Carolina.

But that wasn’t the only collection the young designer showed. She also debuted “Concrete Jungle” from her “Vivre” line.

“This collection is special because it’s entirely painted in greyscale capturing old New York City,” said Alyce. “The tall buildings, the blossoms in Central Park, and the monuments that make New York City so memorable.

“The line is made from canvas and a quality fabric that hugs the wearer’s shape,” she added. “They are flattering and a completely unique work-of-art, hand-painted by Amanda Grammanta. Not replicable and never duplicated. It’s the perfect collection for a fine-art-collector or fashion-lover.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Alyce’s designs — and witness the last-minute drama of New York fashion shows.