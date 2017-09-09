Kristen Bell is staying positive in wake of Hurricane Irma.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share that she is bracing for the destructive storm after not being able to evacuate Orlando, Florida, where she’s been filming her upcoming movie, “Like Father.”

EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce Gets Emotional During Visit to Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

“Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in Orlando. We didn’t have the option to leave so here we are,” Bell wrote alongside a picture of herself and Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort employee, Gary. “Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person I passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors – it was beautiful to see.”

“Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone, but happy that the community will be holding hands through this,” she continued. “I’m grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Travels to Houston to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Earlier this week, Bell tweeted that she and the cast and crew for “Like Father” were going to try and evacuate. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to do so. The “Frozen” star then updated her fans with a pic of herself with her two co-stars, Paul W. Downs and Blaire Brooks, having “one last beach visit” before the storm.

RELATED: Liev Schreiber Immediately Adopts Hurricane Harvey Rescue Dogs He Met on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Hurricane Irma comes after Hurricane Harvey, which hit Houston, Texas and surrounding states. Since hitting the area, celebrities like Beyonce, Jennifer Garner and Kevin Hart have been donating and giving back to the affected communities.