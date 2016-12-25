Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard get steamy on the slopes

Melt our hearts and the snow, why don’t you?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying their holiday downtime, leaving sunny Los Angeles (well, if you ignore the recent downpours) for a snowy getaway in Mammoth Lakes, California.

It’s hot as hell outside. @kristenanniebell A photo posted by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Dec 22, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

The crazy-in-love couple didn’t miss an opportunity for romance while on the slopes. Shepard, 41, shared a sweet pic of the pair lip locked in a seriously intense kiss on Thursday, writing, “It’s hot as hell outside.”

Bell shared the same photo to her Instagram account, captioning hers, “I met the hottest guy on the slopes today, and promptly made out with him.”

As if that wasn’t enough to take your breath away, the 36-year-old actress also shared a gorgeous sunset shot from the mountain on Wednesday.

The couple has been on vacation with Bell’s Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen and his wife, Amy. Never one to miss an opportunity to have a little fun, the friends shared even more smooching shots earlier in the week, though these kisses were between Shepard and Hansen, while Bell puckered up to her gal pal’s cheek.

