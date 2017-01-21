Kristen Stewart opens up about being shamed by President Trump on Twitter

Kristen Stewart spoke out on Friday about being on the receiving end of one of President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter outbursts.

The “Twilight” star is at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, promoting her writer-directorial debut short film, Come Swim, and she addressed the new president, along with the series of personal attacks he tweeted against her back in 2012.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” the current president tweeted about Stewart in 2012. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

“They should be [worried],” the 26-year-old actress shared in an interview with Variety, when she was asked about young girls being scared of the Trump presidency. “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but at this point, it’s not political, it’s f**king so humanitarian.”

As for his past tweets directed at her, Stewart shared that the whole thing boggles the mind.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me … which is f**king crazy,” she said. “I can’t even understand it.”

“At that point, he was just a reality star. I had no reference, it wasn’t really a thing,” Stewart added, before quipping, “He’s probably gonna tweet about this.”

