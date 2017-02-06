LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg’s drug charge will be dismissed in six months if he doesn’t commit any other crimes.

Bragg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia last week. He was also suspended from the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks.

Bragg was quickly granted and signed a diversion agreement. The agreement says he can’t violate any laws during the six-month diversion period. At the end, his charges will be dismissed. If he breaks the agreement, the city will start prosecution for the drug charge.

Five of Bragg’s teammates are listed as witnesses in the investigation of an alleged rape in the players’ dorm in December. Bragg is listed as a witness in a runaway case in the dorm on the same night.