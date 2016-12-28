Kurt Russell's truck for sale

Celebrities from Steven Tyler to Kurt Russell will hawk their hot wheels at the annual Barrett-Jackson classic car auction next month, where star attendees have included gear heads like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld.

This year at the Scottsdale, Ariz., auction, Tyler will sell off his 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder and donate proceeds to his charity, Janie’s Fund.

Also for sale will be Russell’s “personal ranch truck,” a 1986 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup. He originally bought the ride in Glenwood Springs, Colo., with 27 miles on it.

A 1956 Austin Princess once owned by John Lennon will also be up for auction, as well as a 1934 Ford Custom Sedan that belonged to Eddie Van Halen, Sammy Hagar’s 1967 Shelby GT500, and a 1972 Oldsmobile the late James Gandolfini called his “Bada Bing.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will sell off two of his Chevys for charity. Last year the show sold nearly $33 million worth of cars.

