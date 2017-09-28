Kurt Warner Picks Kirk Cousins As Best Week 3 Quarterback

If one person knows about elite quarterback play, it’s Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

In Warner’s weekly segment on NFL Network, he ranked the best performances of quarterbacks in Week 3. Washington signal caller Kirk Cousins took the top spot, appearing on the list for the first time this season.

“Kirk Cousins came out firing,” Warner said. “The question just becomes with Kirk Cousins is can he bottle these things up and play that way week in and week out.”

Against the Oakland Raiders, Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns. With an 83.3 completion percentage and no interceptions, Cousins earned a quarterback rating of 150.7, his highest since 2015.

“He’s showed why he’s gotten two straight franchise tags, because he can play the part,” Warner said. “He just needs to show a little bit more consistency.”

Cousins beat out New England quarterback Tom Brady for the top spot. Brady led the Patriots to a late 36-33 victory over the Houston Texans, throwing for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Los Angeles’s Jared Goff, Minnesota’s Case Keenum and Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles rounded out the rest of Warner’s top five.