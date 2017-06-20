Kvitova wins opening match on grass in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova won her opening match at the Aegon Classic on Tuesday, beating Tereza Smitkova 6-2, 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

Kvitova only recently returned to action after being injured in a knife attack at her home last year, playing two matches on clay at the French Open.

”For the first match on grass it was pretty good,” Kvitova said. ”I served well, and played some good shots from the baseline, and I think it was good timing on the court today.

”I have made no change to the way I play. We have still been worrying about it (the injury) so I still have days off, to remind us to be careful.”

Kvitova made some early mistakes against Smitkova but she began to play better after breaking her opponent in the fourth game. She came to the net more in the second set, and again broke in the fourth game.

Kvitova will next play wild-card entry Naomi Broady and could meet fifth-seeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.

”My hand is not 100 percent and may never be. It may take one or two years,” Kvitova said. ”I am trying to play as I did before but we will see.”