Kyle Busch is set to make his 12th start in the 59th annual Daytona 500 Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.
The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion has racked up wins at nearly every track, but the Great American Race has eluded him.
Check out a collection of Busch’s past Daytona 500 paint schemes and results:
2005
Busch’s first Daytona 500 didn’t go very well, finishing 38th in his inaugural season driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
After a strong fourth-place qualifying effort, Busch could only manage a 23rd-place finish.
2006
2007
It was more of the same for Busch in 2007, qualifying eighth but only coming up with a 24th-place result in his final Daytona 500 with Hendrick.
2008
After making the switch to Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch earned his first top five in the Daytona 500, finishing fourth.
2009
Busch started Speedweeks out strong, winning his qualifying race to start fourth, but after leading a race-high 88 laps, a crash in Turn 2 resulted in a 41st-place finish.
2010
It was a mediocre showing for Busch in 2010, starting seventh and finishing 14th in this No. 18 JGR Toyota.
2011
Busch was able to rebound from this spin to finish eight in the 53rd running of the Great American Race.
2012
Busch drove this No. 18 M&M’s paint scheme to a 17th-place finish in 2012.
2013
A win in the second qualifying race landed him fourth on the grid to start the race, but engine trouble on Lap 151 resulted in a 34th-place finish.
2014
Busch battled to a 19th-place finish after starting 37th in 2014.
2015
Busch was supposed to run this No. 18 green machine in the 57th annual Daytona 500, but a broken leg following to a hard impact with the inside wall in the XFINITY race sidelined him for the first eight races of the season. He came back to win his first Cup championship.
The 2015 champion had the best view in the house of the epic photo finish between JGR teammate Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., finishing third.
