Kyle Korver traded, proves NBA has truly changed

With Kyle Korver traded on Thursday to Cleveland, it’s time to admit this isn’t the same NBA as a few years ago.

Recent memory opens the time where the Lakers were going to land their point guard of the future.

Instead of turning to the draft and waiting on development, the franchise had other plans.

It was back before the Hornets called Charlotte home again, and would’ve changed the NBA dramatically.

One of the biggest ironies from the Kyle Korver trade is the piece that connects the transaction to the one that never happened.

That happens to be Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

According to a report reflecting on the Chris Paul veto, SB Nation attributes an interesting quote to the man running Cleveland.

How does LeBron keep getting such valuable help – JR, Shump, Frye, now KYLE KORVER??? Does he call commish, say hey, get me Korver??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2017

Per the report:

“It would be a travesty to allow the Lakers to acquire Chris Paul in the apparent trade being discussed…I know the vast majority of owners feel the same way that I do.”

Flash forward to right now, and Gilbert is down the other side of the aisle. We don’t hear him complaining about acquiring Korver, one of the best shooters in the game, do we?

The now ex-Atlanta Hawk will team up with LeBron James and company. This comes as the Cavs look for back-to-back titles in what could be a third shot at Golden State.

Cleveland is in need of some better perimeter shooting, and Korver definitely offers that.

This goes hand in hand with what some folks would say is a poor state of the NBA. There’s only a few teams that truly contend for a title.

The rest just watch.

Korver leaving Atlanta only proves that point.

There’s no going back for Lakers fans, though.

