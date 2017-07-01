Kyle Larson Gets Airborne in Second Big One | 2017 DAYTONA

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Kyle Larson catches air after making contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as the second big one unfolds in the tri-oval.
