Kyle Larson leads Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 in Sonoma qualifying

Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray gave Chip Ganassi Racing a front row sweep during qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Larson posted a best lap of 95.295 miles per hour, fastest of the 38 cars in the field, with McMurray a close second at 95.204 mph. It was just the third career front row sweep for the team and the third pole of the season for Larson, a native of Elk Grove, California

“This is cool to get a pole on my home track in my home state,” said Larson, who was also fastest in the final practice on Friday.

McMurray also put done a big lap but was philosophical about coming in behind his teammate. “I thought I did a really good job … Kyle (Larson) just got a little bit more,” said McMurray.

A pair of Toyotas will start on Row 2, with the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota starting third ahead of two-time Sonoma winner Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing entry.

Row 3 will consist of AJ Allmendinger and a surprising Danica Patrick, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. qualified 10th in his final Sonoma appearance.

Several of the sport’s biggest names failed to make it out of the first of the two qualifying rounds. Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch qualified 17th, Brad Keselowski 23rd and Jimmie Johnson 24th. All three are past champions, with Johnson a seven-time finalists.

Of the handful of road-racing specialists in the field, the top qualifier was Billy Johnson, who qualified 26th in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford.

