Many have the San Francisco 49ers reaching for a quarterback at No. 2 overall. But a rookie QB would struggle enough in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. A reach at the position would make things even worse.

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan are hitting the reset button. Of course, they want to re-establish a winning culture in the franchise and quarterback is an important part of that. So finding one will be of the highest priority.

For many, that means they are going to reach for one of these quarterbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft. But according to Lynch, that isn’t necessarily the case. He knows Shanahan’s system would be hard for rookie a QB to handle, especially the ones in this draft class.

Lynch said, “You get in Kyle Shanahan’s system and you’ve got 15-word plays. The coach is in your ear but you still have to replicate that with confidence and authority. It’s a big challenge.”

There were even times that Ryan stumbled over all the verbiage in Shanahan’s system. Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson, two of the Top-3 QBs coming out, didn’t call plays in college. Kizer is the only one that called plays but not in as complex a system as Shanahan’s.

One of the three QBs could surprise Shanahan on the chalkboard. Colin Kaepernick appears to be on the way out, leaving Blaine Gabbert as the best in-house option. They can check the waiver wire for Tyrod Taylor or Tony Romo or they can jump in the Jimmy Garoppolo auction.

Lynch told told KNBR-AM per the San Jose Mercury News, “We’ve already discussed it but we’re going to get together and find out exactly what he’s looking for in a quarterback. We’re going to evaluate the guys we have. We’re going to evaluate the draft. We’re going to look hard at free agency, trades, whatever we need to do to get a guy.”

I don’t expect that QB to come from the draft.

