Kylie denies sex toy talk

Sounds like some celebs’ “personal” social media accounts aren’t all that personal.

Kylie Jenner’s “personal app” got a bit too revealing Tuesday when a post went up explaining how she keeps her relationship hot and spicy with her boyfriend, Tyga.

(Hint: It involves sex toys.)

The post — which included a photo of her topless straddling Tyga with his hands down her pants — was quickly deleted, after which the social media mogul claims she didn’t even write it.

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

But if Jenner didn’t write it, why would anyone pay $2.99 for an app billed to bring fans “closer to her than ever before”? Are fans who think they are paying to get an intimate look into their favorite stars’ lives instead being duped?

PR and branding expert Scott Pinsker told FOX411 that consumers can sniff out a ghost written post by the following tell-tale signs.

“When the ‘voice’ doesn’t quite match the celebrity’s, or if the account is only being used to promote new projects and hype personal appearances,” Pinsker said. “A good rule for the Internet is to take everything with a grain of salt – including the personal, private, intimate thoughts of your favorite star on social media.”

Shannon Self, founder and CEO of WeGotchYou, a digital marketing firm, said it’s not surprising celebs don’t pen most their posts themselves.

“Most celebs have people that help them communicate, not because of lack of interest, but lack of time,” Self said. “The key for them to avoid things like this is finding someone they trust who can filter and provide content accountability.”

Because that content can translate into a big pay day for celebs.

“Social media has become a big money venture because one simple post pimping a product can cost vendors $50,000,” pop culture expert Cate Meighan explained. “When it comes to making money, celebs will go out of their way to make sure that these particular posts are perfect so that they get paid. That means having someone else draft it with the necessary details.”

Pinsker added that celebs have lots or people around them to do all sorts of things they’re not so good at, including social media.

And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

“Not every celebrity is a skilled communicator, and many are extremely busy, hard-working people, so delegating social media activity to third parties isn’t as uncommon as you might think,” he said. “They view Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as promotional platforms, rather than as an intimate window to their day-to-day lives. It’s more about monetization than honesty, and more about feigned intimacy than authenticity.”

Jenner herself realized she may have a problem, and promised to “figure something out.”

