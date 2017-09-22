Kylie Jenner is pregnant

FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, a source tells Page Six.

The reality TV star has been dating rapper Travis Scott since April. The makeup mogul is just 20 years old.

A source tells us the couple is expecting a girl. “She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” says the source.

Jenner has not been seen at public events lately and has been posting older shots on Instagram. Other pictures of her have been cropped.

We hear the family will be confirming the news today.

A request for comment was not immediately returned.

