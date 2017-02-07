Kylie Jenner has reportedly lost her bid to trademark the name “Kylie.”

According to multiple media reports, Jenner filed a U.S. trademark application in attempt to ensure her name was protected with advertising. But Australian pop star Kylie Minogue shot back saying Jenner’s trademark could damage her brand and cause confusion.

Before Jenner was even born, Minogue was blowing up the airwaves doing the “Locomotion.” And since the Australian singer is the “original” Kylie, she already owns the trademarks for “Kylie Minogue Darling,” “Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical” and “Kylie Minogue,” and has owned Kylie.com since 1996.

Minogue also refers to Jenner as a “secondary reality television personality” according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer cryptically addressed the trademark battle tweeting Sunday “Hello… My name is KYLIE #lightyears.”

While Jenner may have the lost the battle of the Kylies, is she allegedly seeking to win the war and is reportedly planning an appeal.