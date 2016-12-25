Kyrie Irving hits another game-winner to beat the Warriors in Christmas Day Finals rematch

Kyrie Irving hit what was essentially the game-winner to beat Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals, and in the Christmas Day rematch between the two teams, it was Irving who buried the Warriors once again.

Irving isolated against Klay Thompson in the game’s closing moments, and used a spin move to free himself for an incredibly tough fadeaway jumper that splashed home to give the Cavaliers a 109-108 victory, after the Warriors led by 14 points with a little less than nine-and-a-half minutes left.

Kyrie Irving’s eFG% is 65% when he isolates on the right side from the perimeter — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) December 25, 2016

Irving scored 14 of his 25 points in the game’s final period, and also finished with seven steals and 10 assists. Kevin Durant led the way for the Warriors, finishing with 36 points and 15 rebounds — but he slipped against some solid defense from Richard Jefferson on the game’s final possession, and was unable to get a decent shot off.

KD on the final play: “I fell. And I didn’t fall on my own.” pic.twitter.com/34H0ISaw7r — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2016

LeBron James finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Stephen Curry had a quiet afternoon with just 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting.