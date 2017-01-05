L Brands Shares Fall 6% As Company Reveals Q4 Profit Will Be On Low End

L Brands Inc. on Thursday guided for its fiscal fourth quarter per-share earnings to come in at the lower end of its $1.85 to $2.00 range. L Brands marks the third retailer in the last two days to guide for low profit expectations after Khol’s Inc. and Macy’s Inc. Shares of L Brands fell more than 6% in premarket trade. The company also reported December net sales that rose 1% compared with the same month a year prior. Sales hit $2.4 billion for the five weeks ending Dec. 31. Comparable sales, however, for the same time period decreased 1%. L Brand shares are down more than 30% over the last 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index , up more than 12%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.