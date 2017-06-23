LA Kings select center Gabe Vilardi with No. 11 pick in 2017 NHL Draft

The LA Kings hadn’t made a first-round selection in the NHL Draft since 2014. So with the No. 11 pick they played to their strengths: tough and big up the middle.

With the 11th overall pick, the LA Kings choose Gabriel Vilardi! pic.twitter.com/UfkOzARNnw — #LAKings (@LAKings) June 24, 2017

Taking former Windsor Spitfires center Gabe Vilardi, the Kings snapped up a large-bodied player that is just 17-years-old with room to grow but already has a knack for puck possession and good hands.

Remind you of anyone currently on the Kings?