LA police official gets restraining order against Black Lives Matter activist

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles has been hit with a temporary restraining order requiring him to stay away from the head of the police commission.

L.A. Police Commission President Matthew Johnson told a judge he was seeking the order against Trevor Gerard out of fear for his own and his children’s lives.

Johnson said in court papers that he had been stalked and threatened by the Black Lives Matter leader. He charged that at various board meetings Gerard had mouthed threats, including “I am going to beat your a–” and “I am going to f—— kill you.”

The official said that in recent weeks Gerard went looking for him at his private law office and family home. Johnson said police detained Gerard in front of his house.

“The conduct and threats by [Gerard] put me in fear of harm to myself, my family and my co-workers when [he] is near,” Johnson says in a court declaration accompanying the restraining order request.

The temporary restraining order signed by a judge does not allow Gerard to get within 100 yards of Johnson, his wife and children, and his law partner, except at police commission meetings. There the restriction is five yards. Gerard could be arrested if he ignores the restrictions.

A lawyer for the City of Los Angeles applied for the restraining order on Dec. 19, the day after Gerard paid the unwelcome visit to Johnson’s home. The police commission is the LAPD’s civilian oversight board.

LA Weekly reported Thursday that Gerard went to the home as part of a group of demonstrators with signs.

Gerard told the paper Johnson was distorting the truth in retaliation for Black Lives Matter LA’s confrontational style of activism.

“I never told him that he should be afraid of me,” Gerald told the weekly. “I never told him to meet me outside. I never threatened him with any kind of physical violence.”

LA Weekly reports that Johnson advocates sharing more information with the public about police shootings.

The paper reports that Gerard regularly attends meetings of the police commission, where he has derisively addressed Johnson, who is also black, with the epithet “houseboy.”

The judge set Jan. 10 for a hearing on the restraining order.

Efforts by FoxNews.com to reach Johnson were unavailing.