La Salle rolls past Fordham 67-52

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) B.J. Johnson scored 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds as La Salle rolled past Fordham 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Johnson was 7 of 11 from the floor including four 3-pointers for the Explorers (13-9, 7-4 Atlantic 10). The team shot 46.5 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free throw line. Tony Washington added 10 points and five rebounds.

The Rams (10-14, 4-7) shot 34 percent shooting from the floor, attempting 29 of their 56 shots from 3-point range and making just 10 (34.5 percent).

The Explorers took a 32-26 lead into the break and Johnson scored eight-straight points as part of a 10-0 surge to open the second half to make it 42-26 with 16:11 to play. La Salle led the rest of the way, taking it to 66-39 on a Washington 3-point play with 4:04 left.

Javontae Hawkins scored 18 points for the Rams.

