Which moment was Los Angeles’ best during the 2016 calendar year?

Was it Mike Trout winning his second-career American League MVP Award, Allyson Felix’s three-medal performance at the Rio Olympics or the Rams returning to LA?

Starting Tuesday through Jan. 30, fans can click here to vote for ‘2016’s Greatest Moments’. The final results will be announced during the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards on Feb. 12 at The Beverly Hilton.

In addition, the ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Sportsman (Trout), Sportswoman (Felix), Coach of the Year and Lifetime Achievement (Peter Ueberroth) Awards, among others.

The Awards will air on FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket at a time/date TBD.