Labor strike hits major Mexican newspaper La Jornada

Workers at one of Mexico’s main national newspapers have gone on strike to demand better wages and conditions.

Strikers hung a black-and-red flag on the gates of La Jornada in Mexico City on Friday. They locked the gates with a chain.

One woman shouted: “For all they have done to the workers, strike!”

La Jornada’s parent company issued a statement saying the strike had not been approved by 60 percent of its union workers and argued it “should be declared nonexistent.”