“It’s going to be awhile,” Alderson said. “I’m not sure exactly how long, but I don’t have a return date for you by any means.”

Wright, who recently passed the one-year anniversary of his surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck, underwent an examination by back specialist Dr. Robert Watkins last week in Los Angeles. He is still under Watkins’ supervision, and will remain there for the time being.

While “there is still a possibility he could return this season,” according to Alderson, that chance lessens with each passing week. In addition to the right shoulder impingement that forced him to the sideline in March, Wright is still dealing with spinal stenosis, a condition that will affect him for the rest of his career.

Alderson on Wright’s importance

Sandy Alderson on Wright’s impact on the team

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson discusses David Wright and his importance to the team

The team captain and longest-tenured Met, Wright has appeared in just 75 games the past two seasons, batting .260 with 12 home runs.

Worth noting

• While the Wright news may seem grim, it’s not all bad on the injury front for the Mets. Alderson said closer Jeurys Familia (arterial surgery) is “about ready” to start a throwing program in Florida.

“My information is he’s doing very well in the rehab program that he’s on currently,” Alderson said. “So I’m pretty optimistic about him.”

• Second baseman Neil Walker‘s partially torn hamstring is healing, Alderson said, but because the injury occurred close to the tendon where the hamstring connects with the knee, extra caution is required before bringing him to full speed. The main priority is stabilizing the knee; to that end, doctors recently fitted Walker with a brace.

• Matt Harvey (shoulder) and Juan Lagares (thumb) are waiting for their injuries to settle down before beginning any sort of rehab program, according to Alderson. The GM did not provide potential timetables or return dates for either.