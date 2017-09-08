Lady Gaga throws giant pizza party for fans after cancelling show

Lady Gaga was too sick to perform her Sept. 4 show at Montreal’s Bell Centre and had to cancel at the last minute. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through,” she said in a statement posted to her Twitter account. “I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight.”

In an effort to salvage would-be concertgoers’ feelings, the diva ordered a bunch of pizza and had it delivered to fans waiting outside of the Hôtel William Gray, where she was recuperating.

“I’m sending free (pizza emoji) to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montreal (crying emoji),” the pop star wrote on Twitter. “I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans.”

Turns out ticket-holders weren’t so mad after all. “We don’t deserve you. You don’t have to do any of this. Rest up my beautiful Gaga,” tweeted @Zodiac_Monster. Others pointed to her pizza-loving roots, writing, “Italian legend? I think so.”

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire even joined in on the fun, saying, “Can we get on that pizza train (pizza emoji) (fire emoji)? We’re all out here in the rain. There’s 13 of us.”

Hordes of fans showed up to feast upon cheesy pies. And, according to Food and Wine, the “Born This Way” singer also sent down autographs and popped up to the roof to wave like a queen to her pizza-munching “monsters.”

The Joanne World Tour is scheduled to continue through Dec. 18, with performances in South America and Europe as well as a host of U.S. dates. Feel better soon, Gaga!