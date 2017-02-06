Lady Gaga&rsquo;s body mocked

While most Super Bowl viewers were focused on Lady Gaga’s singing and athletic moves during the halftime show on Sunday, some watchers took to social media to scrutinize the pop superstar’s body, claiming she should lose some weight.

The comments came after Gaga changed into crop top and sparkling bikini-style bottom.

Gaga’s fans quickly fired back and defended the singer against the haters.

Gaga, for one, seemed unfazed by any negative reactions to her performance. Following the Super Bowl, she announced a world tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

