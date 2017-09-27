Lady Lucan, widow of killer Lord Lucan, dies at 80

Lady Lucan, a British aristocrat who survived a 1974 attack by her husband that sparked a decades-long mystery, has died. She was 80.

Police say officers were called to a house in London’s tony Belgravia neighborhood “and found an 80-year-old woman unresponsive.” Police say “we are confident that the deceased is Lady Lucan,” whose name is Veronica Bingham.

Police said Wednesday that the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Lord Lucan vanished after the body of nanny Sandra Rivett was found at the family home on Nov. 7, 1974. His wife was bludgeoned when she ran downstairs to investigate.

Lord Lucan’s bloodstained car was later found abandoned, but he was never traced. An inquest named him as Rivett’s killer, and he was officially pronounced dead in 1999.