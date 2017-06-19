Lagares has thumb surgery

A regular starter against left-handed pitchers, Lagares was batting .379 with four extra-base hits in the nine games leading up to his injury. Overall, he was hitting .269 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs in 47 games.

Lagares’ absence slightly unclogs a Mets outfield with four primary players battling for three starting spots. Manager Terry Collins said Monday that with Yoenis Cespedes healthy, Curtis Granderson will come off the bench most days going forward. Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto are the Mets’ other regular starters, with Brandon Nimmo coming off the bench in place of Lagares.