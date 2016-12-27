Lakers can reset their season tonight against the Jazz

With a Christmas Day win in their pocket, the Lakers now have everything they need to get back to old form.

Beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day wasn’t going to be easy. They’ve been one of the better teams in the Western Conference and the NBA this year and weren’t going to go down without a fight.

Across from them, the Lakers were coping with their injured stars coming back to the lineup.

Instead of a blowout in favor of the Clippers, the Lakers won for the first time in long enough.

Luke Walton has continued to believe in his guys. Unwavering faith from their coach is only part of the solution, though.

Tonight, that same Lakers team will host the Utah Jazz. It’s another team that’s given them problems in the past, but provide a fair fight.

In order for the Lakers to actually grow, they’ll need to beat teams like Utah more regularly.

This year Utah has found its own groove and jumped right in the middle of playoff contention. They missed the post-season by a hair last time around, but seem intent on making their splash now.

Currently ranked as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, the Jazz give the Lakers the chance to prove one more thing.

They can beat teams that are close to the same level as them.

Wins against Golden State and Los Angeles help a lot, sure. But that’s only one game.

Chances are that the Lakers would play a team like the Warriors or Clippers if they do somehow stumble in as an eight seed.

Tonight is huge because it is also nearing the end of 2016. The fresh start for Los Angeles can be revived just in time for an unprecedented run.

They just have to step on the gas.

