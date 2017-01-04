Following the third quarter of action at Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers let a lucky fan to attempt a half-court shot for a $95,000 prize.

As you could probably guess by now, he made it! Following the clutch shot, the elated fan performed Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell’s famous ‘Ice in my veins’ celebration — and Russell couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

Everyone is getting buckets at Staples Center tonight!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/vQbGloIAhX — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2017

Live it up, bro, you deserve it.