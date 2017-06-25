Colin Cowherd: “Could I make the argument that because he’s been dealing with his dad’s noise, and because he’s been a star since he was a junior in high school, that Lonzo’s actually uniquely qualified for the fishbowl that is the Lakers? And the magnitude of the job?”

Rob Pelinka: “No question, I think it’s a good point. You know, one of the things that really brought us to clarity on making this decision is a few days ago we spent some time in Chino Hills. Magic and I traveled out there and we kind of watched the day. We wanted [to know] ‘what is this family about?’

It started at 8 a.m. with literally some hill runs, and LaVar had about 20 neighborhood kids there. And what was incredible to Magic and I was he knew every kid’s name, he knew every kid’s characteristics – how to coach them, how to drive them – and he really treated Lonzo and his two brothers the same as every other 21 of those kids.

We went from the hill runs into the family garage where they’re transformed it into a weight room, everybody’s working out. Then there’s a breakfast where LaVar is cooking and doing the dishes. So you just… you get a sense that there’s a genuine commitment to family and hard work. The way they care for their mom, Tina, who’s had some medical things come up. It was just a day where you left and you’re like ‘wow, this is a really impressive family.’ I think Lonzo Ball’s got those characteristics instilled in him.

Gary A. Vasquez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports