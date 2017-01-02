Lakers open 2017 in similar fashion, lose to Raptors

Toronto Raptors 123 Los Angeles Lakers 114

Playing on New Year’s Day at home only brought more of the same for the Lakers.

Los Angeles’ younger team is still trying to really find themselves. That was more evident than ever in their most recent loss to the Raptors.

Problems for the young core will continue until they finally get over the hump of winning consecutive games.

It’s something they haven’t experienced in a while, and is needed now more than ever.

Against the Raptors, Los Angeles was able to hang tight until the fourth quarter. Trailing by just two going into the final frame, the Lakers lost control when it mattered most.

Additionally, their young players couldn’t put the brakes on Toronto’s superstars. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined for 72 points, with Lowry carried 41 of the total.

Also, the Lakers saw their bench be the most quiet they’ve been this season. Usual suspects Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams combined for just ten points.

Thomas Robinson

12 pts 6/9 FG

9 reb

2 ast

1 stl

1 TO

17 min — Laker Facts (@LakerFacts) January 2, 2017

Instead, Thomas Robinson stepped up in a big way by dropped 12 of his own and leading the bench in scoring. This comes as the deadline is approaching to determine whether the Lakers will waive Robinson or not.

Doing the heavy lifting, D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young can’t continue to do it alone. Russell went off for 28, while Young contributed 26 on the night.

Ironically, this came in a game where the Lakers only turned it over eight times. Toronto happened to turn it over twice as much.

What really killed the Lakers on top of those factors was their inability to make more than 40% of their shots from deep.

The loss drops them to 12-25 on the season and 7-10 on their home floor.

Up next, the Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

