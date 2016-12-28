Lakers reportedly look at 7-foot free agent Donatas Motiejunas

The LA Lakers worked out free-agent forward Donatas Motiejunas before Christmas, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The 7-footer got an audition after Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. was sidelined indefinitely with a bruised left knee. Motiejunas became a free agent earlier this month when the Houston Rockets renounced his rights following a season-long holdout by the 26-year-old Lithuanian, who signed a $35 million offer sheet with Brooklyn in the offseason, but Houston matched it.

A first-round pick, Motiejunas has averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in his four-year career. He’s a career 47.5 percent shooter, including 30.8 from 3-point range, but he also has a history of back problems.

The Lakers’ frontcourt rotation includes big men Julius Randle, Timofey Mozgov, Thomas Robinson and Tarik Black. LA also has 7-foot rookie Ivica Zubac in the D-League.