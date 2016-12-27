Lakers ride wave of optimism into matchup with Jazz

LOS ANGELES — After ending their drought against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers believe they can improve despite their endless fountain of youth and inconsistency.

“We just got to grow up, to be honest with you,” guard Jordan Clarkson said Monday, a day after the Lakers earned a 111-102 win over the Clippers. “The game started being easy for us and we tend to relax. That’s where we got to put our foot down and do what we’re supposed to do, move the ball, do all the right things, do all the fundamentals.”

Seven Lakers scored in double figures against the Clippers, led by Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov with 19 each. It was the first time the Lakers defeated the Clippers since Oct. 29, 2013, ending an 11-game losing streak.

The Lakers (12-22) also snapped a four-game skid and won for only the second time in the past 14 games.

Los Angeles will be looking to avenge a pair of losses to the Jazz this season. The latest defeat occurred on Dec. 5 at Staples Center where the Jazz prevailed 107-101 despite 38 points from Lakers guard Lou Williams. However, the Jazz took advantage of a short-handed Los Angeles crew missing several key performers.

“They were banged up, and you can see how injury can impact your team,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told the Salt Lake Tribune. “They’re healthy now. They have Nick Young back. D’Angelo Russell is back. And Lou Williams is obviously playing at a high level. You saw the teams they beat early when they were healthy, so it’s a tough game.”

Young is on a roll. He sank 24 3-pointers over the past five games, including five on seven attempts against the Clippers. He is averaging 20 points, shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent from long distance in that five-game span.

Williams remains the Lakers’ scoring leader at 18.7 points per game.

The Jazz (18-13) will try to snap a three-game losing streak. Utah was handed a 104-98 setback by the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Gordon Hayward scored a team-high 23 points in a losing effort.

Hayward paces the Jazz with an average of 22 points per outing.

Friday’s loss came on the heels of a one-point defeat against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and a 30-point debacle against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 20.

Injuries also are plaguing the Jazz. Starting point guard George Hill, who was off to a solid start, has a toe injury that is expected to keep him out Tuesday. Hill has sat out 13 games, but he practiced on a limited basis Monday, according to the Tribune. He could rejoin the club later this week.

Guard Rodney Hood, who has been slowed by flu, is expected to play against the Lakers.

Utah also got some welcome news with guard Alec Burks participating in practice Monday for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery on Nov. 1. There is no timetable for Burks’ return.