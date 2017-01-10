Lakers rumors: Lamar Odom interested in new role

In the latest Lakers rumors, Lamar Odom has expressed interest in joining the team.

Lamar Odom has been away from the team for quite some time, but the latest rumors are interesting. The former Lakers guard spent seven seasons in purple and gold.

This isn’t the usual comeback story, however, Instead of searching a comeback role that involves playing time, Odom wants to join as a coach.

According to a report from Lakers Nation, Odom spoke with Luke Walton about the opportunity. Odom was also interviewed by TMZ where he spoke on the conversation with Walton.

Per the report:

“With Walton “open” to the prospect of Odom joining the coaching staff, it’ll be interesting to see if the two-time NBA champion will get another shot to have a role in the Lakers organization.”

Consequently, we must start to think about what Odom on the staff would look like. The last thing that the Lakers need is an ultimate distraction.

Their young core is developing well, and that could change with Odom on board. However, adding a veteran like him might be the missing piece for the team.

Undeniably, Luke Walton has brought a culture change that Byron Scott lacked. Connecting with D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, and Julius Randle was a must.

Odom could give that extra push that Ingram needs, in particular. Recently, the rookie has exploded for back-to-back 17 point performances.

If the Lakers can get back on track, they’re on the verge of cracking the playoff bubble. In all likelihood, a playoff berth would mean a date with the Warriors, though.

Los Angeles got the upper hand in their first bout, but has been not so lucky after that.

The case for Odom begins and ends with the impact on Ingram.

If the team feels it’s in their best interest, he should be allowed to join.

