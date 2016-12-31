Lakers rumors: Thomas Robinson likely to stick around

The latest Lakers rumors have to do with whether or not Thomas Robinson will get past the guaranteed salary deadline in early January.

Thus far, the Lakers have shown that they do well when they have a spark. In contrast, due to injuries among other things, they don’t do well without their bigger stars.

Given the news about Larry Nance Jr., they might want to give Robinson his money.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reports that the former Wyoming star will be out for a full four weeks.

Per the report:

Forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss about four weeks because of a bone bruise in his left knee, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday. Nance suffered the injury Dec. 20 in Charlotte and was examined by the Lakers’ team physician, Dr. David McAllister of UCLA Health, before Sunday’s 111-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles will have until January 7 to inform Robinson of an update. Should he pass with flying colors by then, his guaranteed money will be confirmed on January 10.

Robinson is on contract for just over $1 million, as recorded by Spotrac.com and seen here.

The real positive takeaway from this whole situation is that the Lakers are in a position they want to be in. With Nance out of the picture for the immediate future, Robinson will get more of a chance to prove himself.

Luke Walton has spoken highly of Robinson’s effort, and it could be what gets the team back on track.

Not that he’s the ultimate x-factor, but anything helps at this point.

The Lakers won’t play again until New Year’s Day in a clash with the Raptors.

From then on, it’d be six days before the decision from the organization gets passed down.

Best believe he’ll be doing all he can to play lights out.

